WAIT, THAT ISN'T RIGHT NOW?

Here Are All The Good Things To Look Forward To At The End Of The World

2 diggs
There's a reason why doomsday predictions have been so prevalent across time and cultures.
The Good Stuff
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals