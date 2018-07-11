HE KNOWS OVER 300 TRICKS AND 900 WORDS

This Extremely Good Boy Can Fetch His Owner Anything He Needs From The Fridge

1 digg
We sure as heck hope Biscuit here eventually got a big bite of toast as a reward for good behavior.
Newsflare via VideoElephant
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
VAPES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Blu Is Offering Up Their e-Cig Starter Kit For $1

5 diggs blu.com
E-Cig pioneers, Blu is offering their myblu starter kit — which includes their myblu e-cig, a charger and the fan-favorite Gold Leaf Liquidpod — for $1. If you’re into e-cigs, this is a pretty insane deal.
'YOU'RE NOT ON MY TEAM'

9 diggs
This flew a bit under our radars, but here in this two-week-old interview with comedian Duncan Trussell, Joe Rogan finds that policies like child separation are deeply inhuman, and goes as far to say that we should adopt some form of free public education and nationalized healthcare.