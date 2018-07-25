We've Found Heaven And It's The Annual Gathering Of Golden Retrievers

Groups like the Loop and DanceSafe test drugs like Ecstasy and warn users of high dosages and adulterants, but federal legislation from the early 2000s has live music promoters wary of their brand of harm reduction.
Last weekend, the DC-based burger chain Z-Burger tweeted out a message that juxtaposed the image of a hamburger with a photo of American journalist James Foley awaiting execution by ISIS. The ad executive responsible for the tweet has now apologized in a series of videos, and they are really something.