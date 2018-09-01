THIS WILL THAW YOUR COLD, COLD HEART

Golden Retriever Puppy Fights A Door Stopper

2 diggs
To this little one, door stoppers are a menace to civil society and must be stopped by all means necessary.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals