HIGH AS THE SKY

How Different The Golden Age Of Flying Is From How We Fly Now

1 digg
We don't miss the frequent hijackings, but we wouldn't mind that extra legroom and free booze.
Weird History
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
NOT UNDER THE SPOTLIGHT

2 diggs longreads.com
Journalism now is a lot more fear and insecurity and a lot less corduroy and Robert Redford, but you'd never know it from what is projected in movies.
'PLANET EARTH' X A 12-YEAR-OLD'S HUMOR

5 diggs
This sophomoric, animated music video features — *deep inhale* — Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Sia, Ed Sheeran, Kevin Hart, Zac Brown, Brendon Urie, Wiz Khalifa, Adam Levine, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Lil Jon, Rita Ora, Miguel, Meghan Trainor, Tory Lanez, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Psy, Kris Wu and the Backstreet Boys.
'THE MOST KNOWN UNKNOWN'

0 diggs GQ
The designer behind Acronym—the cutting-edge fashion coveted by legions of fans like John Mayer and sci-fi wizards like William Gibson—is making clothes for the end of the world.
ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING

3 diggs The New York Times
A right-wing militia group operating in southern New Mexico has begun stopping groups of migrant families and detaining them at gunpoint before handing them over to Border Patrol agents, raising tension over the tactics of armed vigilantes along the border between the United States and Mexico.