CRASH COURSE IN DRIVING

A 'Globe Of Death' Motorbike Stunt Show Gone Horribly Wrong

0 diggs
The stunt riders and performers involved were uninjured, but, holy cow, this is just scary.
Via Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WHAT'S WRONG WITH THIS PICTURE?

9 diggs Outside Online
A recent report found that 259 people died between 2011 and 2017 while stepping in front of the camera in often dangerous destinations. A writer goes deep into the psychology of selfies to figure out what's behind our obsession with capturing extreme risk-taking.