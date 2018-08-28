Supplements are a convenient way to boost workouts and recovery, but most are made with "ingredients" that barely qualify as human food. Revere is the first premium, natural sports supplement that combines whole-food ingredients to give you better performance with no chemical compromise.
Waymo has said it would launch a driverless robo-taxi service to suburban Phoenix residents this year. Yet its self-driving minivan prototypes have trouble crossing the T-intersection closest to the company's Phoenix-area headquarters here.
A phone alarm is pinched and paltry — it merely says, "Hey, it's that time. ... " Whereas radio, coming from somewhere else through the freaking air, is a portal to the living world, and an invitation to rejoin it.