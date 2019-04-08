BREAK UP WITH HER

A Contender For The World's Cruelest Prank: Girl Pretends Her Boyfriend Has Broken Her Spine

This truly devious girl hid a lasagna strip in her mouth to chomp down on while her boyfriend cracked her back.
Via Jukin
A SACK RACE TO THE BOTTOM

1 digg NPR
These bag bans did what they were supposed to: People in the cities with the bans used fewer plastic bags, which led to about 40 million fewer pounds of plastic trash per year. But people who used to reuse their shopping bags for other purposes, like picking up dog poop or lining trash bins, still needed bags.
SOUND THE DIRGE

2 diggs Gizmodo
The bloated and confusingly arcane piece of software has been updated and repurposed and jerry-rigged to handle new tasks for the past 18 years, and one developer says it won't live to see its 19th birthday.
TOES IN THE TIDE

7 diggs longreads.com
To date, 21 disembodied feet have washed up on the shores of Seattle's Salish Sea. What at first looked like the work of a serial killer turned out to be something even more unsettling: A message from the ocean about who we are.
WE'RE LISTENING...

1 digg Mashable
Donald Trump's main policy initiative involves building a pointless wall across miles of empty desert. So perhaps it should come as no surprise that one local chapter of his administration has proposed doing the same at the annual arts and culture gathering known as Burning Man.
AN EVEN STRANGER THING

1 digg theringer.com
Twenty years into his career, the "Stranger Things" star is finally experiencing a moment: his own superhero movie, a major Netflix series and internet-dad fame. Harbour is still getting used to it.