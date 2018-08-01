PEINE WILL FORTE

Pilgrim Sheriff Joel McHale Tortures People During The Salem Witch Trials In This Funny 'Drunk History' Short

2 diggs
We're not sure why "pee cake" was involved but, hey, it was just generally a very weird and awful time to be alive.
Comedy Central
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
A TOXIC SITUATION

1 digg topic.com
The Berkeley Pit is a gorgeous, toxic former mining site in Montana that's beloved by tourists. But unless it's cleaned up soon, it could become the worst environmental disaster in American history.