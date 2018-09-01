WHO'S A GOOD BOY?!

German Shepherd Gets A Special Goodbye On His Last Day On Police Force

At the end of a career as an explosive-sniffing K9 for the BNSF Railway Police, Faust got a send-off befitting his 8 years of service.
