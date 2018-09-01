German Shepherd Gets A Special Goodbye On His Last Day On Police Force

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: You can't turn your body into a fat-burning machine, some guys don't know how to wipe their own ass and what it's like to serve the high rollers of Las Vegas.
Hopeless romantic and super inventor Ed uses a "nonlinear, existential reformation remote" to try to fall in love over and over again. James Kennedy really did it in this cleverly written and extremely well-produced short.
"Neurotypical" is a term used by the autism community to describe what society refers to as "normal." According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in 59 children, and one in 34 boys, are on the autism spectrum — in other words, neuroatypical. That's 3 percent of the male population.