PUSHING ALL THE WRONG BUTTONS

Why Gaming Sex Scenes Are So Deeply Uncomfortable

1 digg
Don't get us wrong, we like a good sex scene as much as the next guy or gal, but the uncanny valley is just too strong.
Mashable
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
PLATFORMS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Squarespace Is So Much More Than Just A Website Builder

2 diggs squarespace.com
You already know that Squarespace makes beautiful, responsive websites. But did you know they have a robust toolkit that spans the entire journey of an idea? From the moment your concept is dreamt up all the way to its naming, branding, building and scaling, Squarespace is your all-in-one destination.
NOW IT'S JUST A CANOE

0 diggs
Seeing a swing bridge open up so that a towering sailboat can cruise through can be a pretty cool thing. Watching that same sailboat smash into that same bridge is actually a little bit scary.