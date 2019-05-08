This Is What Happens When You Eat Your Food Outside In Alaska

Trust & Will has made it easy to literally create an entire estate plan over a glass of wine on your couch. You can do it after you watch GOT on your couch, and they will even mail you the documents for free.
We have no idea how this is related to the comics, but we're cautiously optimistic about "Lost" and "The Leftovers" creator Damon Lindelof's take on this universe. "Watchmen" will debut on HBO this fall.
In the wake of competitive moves by Facebook and Kickstarter and through the lead-up to the launch of the company's new creator plans, Digg spoke to Patreon users across creative disciplines and income levels to see what they think the platform's strengths and weaknesses are.