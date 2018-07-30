THE SWEETEST

May We All Have Hype Women As Good As This Girl Encouraging Her Friend To Try Out A New Motorized Scooter

3 diggs
What a friend: whispering encouraging words for only her to hear and cheering loudly at every milestone.
Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BANKS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Why Are You Still Paying ATM Fees?

8 diggs radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is entirely online, so that means it’s built around you, no matter where you live. They recently joined the MoneyPass ATM network, which gives users access to 32,000 fee-free ATMs across the country. And if you use an ATM that’s still out of network, they’ll reimburse all fees at the end of each month.
A COMMUNITY WAS FORMED

6 diggs ftw.usatoday.com
Special Olympics is celebrating its 50th Anniversary this summer with a five-day event in Chicago that ends tomorrow. By now the work of this organization is so ingrained in our culture that it's hard to remember when it was a revolutionary idea, and almost impossible to fully comprehend how influential it has been.
BANKS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Bank Will Save You $337 In ATM Fees

2 diggs radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is entirely online, so that means it’s built around you, no matter where you live. They recently joined the MoneyPass ATM network, which gives users access to 32,000 fee-free ATMs across the country. And if you use an ATM that’s still out of network, they’ll reimburse all fees at the end of each month.