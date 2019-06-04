This Refrigerator Themed Bathroom Is Really Throwing Us For A Loop

Richard Hofmeier was an early superstar of modern indie games. In 2010, he released Cart Life, an unassuming, grayscale title that he described as, "a retail simulation for Windows." It became an underground hit, and then a mainstream success — and then Hofmeier faded from view.
When powerful workstation computers are released, they're usually prohibitively expensive for many consumers, while also being significantly more powerful than anything the average consumer could buy, anyway. Several years later? Still powerful, but absurdly cheap.