Cozy? Meet koozie. This made-in-America flannel shirt from California Cowboy was designed with an avalanche of cool. That means high quality fabrics, extra warm thermal lining, one water-resistant dry pocket and one dedicated bottle pocket. And to help you enjoy your cold one in style, California Cowboy will throw in a bottle opener and koozie for free.
In Japan, a pair of upright chopsticks is placed in a bowl of rice beside the deceased as it is prepared for viewing. In Belgium, funeral food, usually dark bread or cake, must be devoid of other colors and served on a black napkin or plate. White wine is served to avoid the introduction of color to the meal.