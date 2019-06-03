LISTENING FOR THE HOOP

Blind Man Sinks A Free Throw On His First Try, And The Crowd Goes Wild

2 diggs
A family cookout descends into an awestruck frenzy.
Via Jukin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
A VIEW OF THE AFTERMATH

0 diggs The Atlantic
The workers and emergency responders were not the only ones to risk their lives — a handful of photographers went to the scene as well, managing to capture images of some of the chaos and acts of heroism that took place in the weeks and months that followed.