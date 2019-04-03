Free Climber Scales A 380-Foot Bridge Eerily Shrouded In Fog

Gavin and Dan of the Slow Mo Guys YouTube channel team up with professional firefighters to capture the dangerous phenomenon in which a compartment on fire with little or no ventilation is suddenly flooded with oxygen.
We know that most public transportation maps are meant to be schematic illustrations rather than geographically truthful renderings, but that doesn't mean we aren't in awe when we see comparisons like this.
Facebook appears to deliver certain ads, including for housing and employment, in a way that aligns with race and gender stereotypes — even when advertisers ask for the ads to be exposed a broad, inclusive audience.