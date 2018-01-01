A GOOD CLIP

This Incredible Hammer Design Automatically Dispenses Nails Like A Stapler

1 digg
Horror movie villains will have a wonderfully horrific new weapon to wield.
michaelyoung4190
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Team Management Tool That's Raised Nearly $100M In Funding

3 diggs monday.com
monday.com is a team management platform designed to connect people to processes while creating transparency. monday.com is used by over 35,000 teams in 140 countries and facilitates a more efficient and intuitive way to manage communication, workflows and entire operations on a platform your team will actually enjoy using.
TAKING A BREATHER

4 diggs Medium
I had always ignored the looming specter of cataclysmic burnout. Without work, what would I have? But it suddenly and violently materialized. I spent my commute fantasizing that the train would derail. I stopped seeing friends. I woke up every morning filled with dread.