Foxes Are So Excited To See Their Owner After She Spent Four Days In The Hospital

Physiclo's unique workout pants come packed with built-in resistance bands, scientifically designed to increase muscle activation and boost caloric burn by 15%, helping you achieve better fitness results in less time. Use the code DIGG2018 and get 25% off your order.
Bruno Mars and Cardi B are gunning to bring back New Jack Swing with "Finesse (Remix)," which wears its inspiration all over. Clothes and beats aside, there's a much subtler way the music video evokes the '90s.
We're sure "Star Trek: Bridge Crew" is fun to play if you're in a group of former cast members or serious, polite Trekkies. On Twitch, just hope you don't get matched up with "Thresh.420.TX" on a mission.
The big red button as a symbol of willy-nilly destruction — and the irresistible yet irrational allure we feel to push the damn thing — is not new. In fact, the trope predates the nuclear era entirely.