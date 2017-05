1 Fox interviews man in diner. 2 Man implies timing of Comey's firing is suspect, was FBI getting too close? 3 Fox ends interview with man. pic.twitter.com/lBd9GSUjh1

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, FOLKS Fox News Really Does Not Want To Talk About The Possibility That Comey Got Fired Because Of The Russia Investigation

The speed with which a Fox reporter lunges away from a random man in a diner after he brings up Putin is really something to behold.