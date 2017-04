AND THIS GUY IS REALLY STOKED ABOUT IT There's A Ferrari Supercar Collection Worth $100 Million-Plus In An Unassuming Fort Lauderdale Flea Market

Swap Shop, a massive flea market in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is pretty unremarkable — aside from the unreal collection of Ferraris which is on display there, including a 1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale that might be worth more than $75 million.