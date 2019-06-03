Apple Debuts The Trailer Of Space Race TV Drama 'For All Mankind'

Florida has no monopoly on strange events, drug addiction, or mental illness, the lifeblood of the form. What it does have is strong public records laws that make obtaining mugshots and arrest reports easier than in many other states (including California and New York, which aren't known for their lack of eccentricity, either).
Intentional avoidance of the term disability sends the message that there's something inherently negative or bad about having a disability. And disabled people are tired of non-disabled people telling us what they think is best for us.