ALWAYS BE SLIDIN'

College Bros Make The Absolute Most Of Their Campus Being Flooded

1 digg
Oklahoma State University was hit by flash flooding on Thursday, but that didn't faze the bros.
Allison Vierps via Storyful
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WILL SHE UNSEAT HIM?

0 diggs theintercept.com
In a recent debate aired on Radio Boston, Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley delivered an unusual mantra for her bid to unseat incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano, declaring that she would vote in a nearly identical way as her opponent. “We will vote the same way, but lead differently,” she said.
SAVINGS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Bank Is Basically Giving You 20 Bucks Every Month

4 diggs radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is flipping over the proverbial couch cushions to find you extra money each month. From ATM rebates, cash back rewards and healthy interest rates, Radius Bank customers earn an average of $20 each month, without you having to lift a finger.
MAD, RED (OK, NOT QUITE) AND NUDE ONLINE

3 diggs thecut.com
Rid yourself of your rationality and step into the all-natural world of Freelee the Banana Girl, an Australian YouTuber and blogger who's currently embroiled in some grade-A niche drama.