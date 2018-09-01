BE SAFE OUT THERE

This Is What A Road In North Carolina Looks Like Now After Hurricane Florence

0 diggs
You could have told us it was a river and we wouldn't have known any better.
Storyful
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals