'THE RETURN OF GRUMPY CLOUD'

This Amazing, 658-Page Flipbook Animation Took 35 Days To Draw

YouTuber Andymation spent 35 work days — spread over 3 months — creating this gorgeous anime-style flipbook.
Andymation
