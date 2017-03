AFTER A 211 DAY WAIT Five-Year-Old Has Emotional Reaction To The News That He Is Getting A New Heart

After Ari Schultz was diagnosed at his 18-week ultrasound with critical aortic stenosis and evolving hypoplastic left heart syndrome, he became the first person ever to undergo two successful heart surgeries before even being born. Five years later, after a long wait for a new heart, Ari finally receives some very good news. The surgery went well and Ari is currently in recovery.