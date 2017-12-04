Firetruck Casually Slides Across Four Highway Lanes

You might expect your doctor to recommend what they think best during childbirth, but it's not uncommon to feel pressured into having a procedure that you don't want. Rebecca Grant reports on the ethics and law of consent in the delivery room.
