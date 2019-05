'THE GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE' Men Are Overjoyed Upon Finding A Hiker Who Had Been Missing For 16 Days

Yoga teacher Amanda Eller set out for a short three-mile jog when she became disoriented, walking deeper and deeper into the forest until she was totally lost. After over two weeks in the wilderness surviving cold weather, flash floods, and a fall into a steep ravine — subsisting on berries, guava, and stream water — she was finally found.