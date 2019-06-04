ENJOY YOUR COMMUTE

Ferry Ride From Hell Meets 15-Foot Waves In Sydney Harbor

These ferry riders in Sydney, Australia caught the last ferry before service was suspended, and probably wish they hadn't.
Jonathon Hall via ViralHog
