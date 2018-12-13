Susan Potter donated her body to science. It was frozen, sawed into four blocks, sliced 27,000 times and photographed after each cut. The result: a virtual cadaver that will speak to medical students from the grave.
In 1961, when he was just 8 months old, Michael Carroll's father vanished. After decades of rumors and speculation, consultations with psychics and paranormal investigators, Michael cracked into the basement floor about three years ago.
Don't think you can stomach another Spider-Man origin story? Sony hopes you'll give a talented group of animators, writers and directors one more shot with Miles Morales, the Afro-Latino teenager who takes up the Spider-Mantle from Peter Parker. Oh, and a bunch of other Spider-Folks show up too.
To the American left's most utopian reformists, the Green New Deal is shorthand for a sweeping ambition. More precisely, it is a means of conveying their vision for radical change to a popular audience, by way of analogy.