Holy Crap, Look At The Size Of This Cat

Fios’ 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they’ll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
The median age in America is 37.7, which means that there are just as many Americans older than 37.7 as there are Americans younger than 37.7. But those two groups are by no means spread equally across the country.
Ten days after the studio fired the "Guardians" director for a series of old, offensive tweets, the entire cast released a letter not only defending Gunn's character, but expressing hope that he be reinstated in his former role. Now, Disney has to make a choice.