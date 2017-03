ALSO, AN ICE BATTLE? The New Trailer For 'Fate Of The Furious' Features A Literal Stampede Of Self-Driving Cars

The "Fast and the Furious" movies will never stop getting more ridiculous, and "Furious 7" set a pretty high bar for ridiculousness. But between the Rock catching a flying grenade, Dom going rogue and a city terrorized by a remotely driven car horde, "Fate of the Furious" looks right on track.