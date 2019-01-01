HELL YEA, SPACE EXPLORATION

Here's Footage Of China's Chang'e 4 Landing On The Far Side Of The Moon

The Chinese spacecraft is the first to ever land on the far side of the moon, where it will perform research on the materials and conditions there.
China National Space Administration via Storyful
