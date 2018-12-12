The Ridge is a minimalist, RFID-blocking wallet. Shop military-grade materials like carbon fiber, titanium, and aluminum in 10+ colors and styles. Order today with code DIGG for free Christmas delivery and 10% off.
Roger Stringer testified against his son Zac in the fatal shooting that killed his younger child. Now he believes Remington's defective rifle is to blame, and he's fighting to hold the gun maker accountable.
Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Money doesn't buy happiness, Dick's takes on the gun lobby and the most dangerous foods.