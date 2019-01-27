THIS DUDE KILLED 30 PEOPLE

Zac Efron Is Charismatic Serial Killer Ted Bundy In 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile'

3 diggs
Is it just us or is there a lot of weird Ted Bundy romanticization in the media as of late?
JoBlo Movie Trailers
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DIGG PICKS

14 diggs everlane.com
Easy and slim — but not skinny. These jeans are made of premium 11-ounce Japanese denim that feels substantial, but has a touch of stretch for comfort.
DO YOU SEE WHAT THEY SEE?

3 diggs New York Magazine
Six years after the first prototype first appeared, Google Glass fans still haunt the internet — particularly on Reddit, where r/googleglass continues to see updates years after its namesake’s heyday has passed. Yes, there are still “glassholes.” And honestly? They’re pretty nice.