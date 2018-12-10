PRIDE COMES BEFORE THE FALL

This Is Not What You Want To See Happen To A $180,000 Drone

It appears that this expensive drone prototype — known as "the aero taxi" — still has a few kinks.
ALL THEIR EGGS IN ONE BASKET

Monsanto's new herbicide was supposed to save US farmers from financial ruin. Instead, it upended the agriculture industry, pitting neighbor against neighbor in a struggle for survival.
HOA, HOA, HOA

This is what happens when a Christmas movie plot unfolds in North Idaho: It's a story that involves armed "patriots," secret recordings, Fox News, claims of anti-Christian bigotry, reports of vandalism, a lawsuit, a countersuit, depositions and even — a la "Miracle on 34th Street" — Santa Claus on the witness stand.