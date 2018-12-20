AGONY

Wild Man Coyote Peterson Gets Stung By An Executioner Wasp, And It's Named That For A Reason...

0 diggs
Coyote has been stung and bit by all manner of painful creature, but we've never seen him react quite this way.
Brave Wilderness
