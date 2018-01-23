Remember That Viral 'End Of Ze World' Video From 2003? It Finally Has A Sequel

Activ5 is a portable, data-driven, isometric strength training device that’s ideal for exercising at work, home, on a plane or in a hotel room. This coaching app guides you through five-minute, game-like workouts and tracks your progress. Use promo code DIGG to receive $20 off.
Having the Bylock app on your phone or even knowing someone who did is to become an instant pariah in Turkey, resulting in isolation, shame, a lost livelihood or worse. But people who never even downloaded the app have also been targeted.
With the "Me Too" movement spurring much-needed shifts in the Hollywood status quo, has there been an Oscars season less predictable than this? Here's what the Academy has recognized as nomination-worthy for 2018.
Ever noticed how the bricks on newer British buildings are bigger, or stopped to appreciate hand-stenciled wallpaper, or enjoyed a sip from a fancy hollow-stemmed glass? If so, you may well be admiring a product of regulation and taxes as much aesthetic tastes.