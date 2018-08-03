HE'S IN IT FOR ELON BUT ALSO THE SPECIES

Is Elon Musk Okay? A Case Study

He's going on Twitter rants, accusing people of pedophilia, sleeping in his factory... Is this abnormal behavior, or is this the same old Elon Musk?
THIS IS INFURIATING

"The backstory is that the staff at a Buzz Fit gym in Monreal, Quebec have given my client a hard time in past weeks about deadlifting too loudly in the gym. They said he still could, but he had to place mats underneath the plates. So he did as they asked. A random bystander... took it upon himself to confront him after he deemed his deadlifts to be too loud and watch what ensues."
How To Get Ridiculously Fast Internet AND $200

Fios' 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they'll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
A DYING BREED

A small slice of the electorate can't stomach Trump even when he enacts policies they support, and can't get behind the Republican Party's positions on other issues like health care and voting rights. At the same time, they feel increasingly unwelcome in a Democratic Party that is moving left on abortion, as it did in 2016, when the party's platform called, for the first time, for the elimination of the ban on federal funding of abortion.
THE POWER OF WORKERS

An interview with Antoine Dangerfield, whose video of an Indianapolis wildcat strike went viral this week — and led to his firing. He doesn't regret it, though.