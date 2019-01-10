QUITE A STEAL

Mischievous Elephant Stops Traffic So He Can Steal Sugar Canes From Trucks

The government wildlife officer who filmed this video said, "The elephant was checking every car that passed. I think he believed he was a police inspector."
Newsflare
