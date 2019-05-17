Man Discovers A Pretty Serious Design Flaw In A Dyson Faucet/Hand Dryer

After eight years and 73 episodes, the game's finally over. Here are the best things to read if you're still trying to decide if you liked the ending or if you should write an 8,000-word "worst finale ever post" on Medium.
When Mark Olmsted contracted HIV, in the early 1980s, he figured the disease was a death sentence. And so he hatched a scheme to live out his last years in style — swiping credit cards, bilking insurance companies, even faking his own death. The only complication? The death sentence never arrived.
Elon Musk makes it easy to dismiss his grandiose — unhinged, even — descriptions of his product plans. But if we look past the hyperbole, we see a serious threat for legacy automakers who don’t know and love software.
Billionaire Robert F. Smith gave the commencement address at HBCU Morehouse College this weekend and imparted a whole lot more than congratulations and life advice to the graduating class: he told them he's paying off their student loan bills as well.