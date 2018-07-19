YEAH... YOU CAN'T DO THAT

Soccer Player Delivers A Two-Footed Dropkick To Opponent's Stomach

1 digg
Tune in for perhaps the clearest red card offense you'll ever see, from a Champions League qualifying match between F91 Dudelange and Videoton.
Via Deadspin
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals