JAW-DROPPING

Professional Drone Racer Plunges Drone Straight Down A Set Of Norwegian Waterfalls

2 diggs
The level of piloting skills it takes to pull off a feat like this is just extraordinary.
Shaggy FPV via ViralHog
MY SISTER, THE ISIS WIFE

elle.com
Sam is Lori's older sister, but Sam was the one always getting in trouble. Parties, older boyfriends, dead-end jobs, dead-end marriages. And now, three federal charges: providing material support to ISIS, aiding and abetting ISIS, and lying to the FBI.
THIS IS MAGIC

14 diggs
Here's a trick from skateboarder Evan Mock that, if you were to just see out of the corner of your eye, you might shrug at and move on. But as soon as you focus on it and realize what Mock is doing, you'll lose your mind, because hoooooly sh*t, what?
FROM CORN DOGS TO SALAD ON A STICK

Eater
A taste of Americana in its most portable, edible form — food on a stick, from bacon-wrapped riblets to a Caprese salad to a deep-fried Twinkie — at the Iowa State Fair.