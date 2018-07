WHAT AN INSANE PLACE TO GET LOST The Moment A Drone Finds A Missing 65-Year-Old Mountaineer Presumed Dead In The Himalayas

Rick Allen was on an excursion with his climbing partner when he fell after a solo attempt on the 26,401-foot summit of Broad Peak, the 12th highest mountain in the world. After he was spotted, he was promptly brought to safety and is on the mend.