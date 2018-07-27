World's Meanest Driver Purposefully Splashes Every Pedestrian They Can

A lot of online calculators claim that they can tell you how much you can afford, but only an actual lender can give you an accurate estimate of how much you can afford. Better shows how much you can actually afford in just three minutes.
The Basketball Tournament has implemented a radical tweak to late-game strategy by eliminating the game clock in the final minutes. We've retroactively applied the Elam Ending to some classic games of the past 20 years. Did it kill iconic moments, or amplify them?