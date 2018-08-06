PERFECT TIME FOR A NAP

Driver Falls Asleep For Nearly A Full Minute While Cruising Down Highway

0 diggs
This dude in Shenzhen, China is just extremely, extremely lucky.
Via Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SPEED WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

How To Get Ridiculously Fast Internet AND $200

1 digg
Fios’ 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they’ll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
IT'S PROBABLY NOT BROKEN

2 diggs
Cohen reprises his role as the right-wing Israeli "Colonel Erran Moran," convincing the former Republican Senate nominee from Alabama to let him use his pedophile detector on him. Moore has been tailed by multiple allegations of sexual assault against young women and girls.
OUT OF THE SHADOWS

5 diggs Slate Magazine
The reasons women choose not to talk about their abortions are obvious: It's a personal decision, made about the interior of our bodies and the consequences of our most intimate acts. But we might better understand what abortion is, and what that right means, if we talked about it more.