SHARE THE ROAD, JERK

London Driver Loses His Mind, Spends A Full Minute Trying To Hit Cyclists

1 digg
However bad your morning commute is, there's no excuse for this kind of road rage.
Via Newsflare
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Tool Shows The Deals Amazon May Be Hiding

1 digg wikibuy.com
Wikibuy is a browser extension that compares prices with other sellers while you shop on Amazon and notifies you when there's a better deal. It also automatically applies coupons to your shopping cart on thousands of sites. It’s a free tool, so why not try it?
UP SHIT'S CREEK

0 diggs
According to reports, the bear was trying to guard an elk it had killed, which the kayaker had gotten too close to.
'WHY WOULD HE THROW IT ALL AWAY?'

4 diggs The Guardian
Nearly 17 years since 9/11, Osama bin Laden’s family remains an influential part of Saudi society – as well as a reminder of the darkest moment in the kingdom’s history. Can they escape his legacy?