Why Drake Dropped $750K On A Watch That Generates Sexy Phrases

Sebastian Spencer, a junior at West Virginia's Weir High School, holds West Virginia's state record in the 100 meters (and he has several D-I college football scholarship offers). He showed off his wheels in this wild comeback in the final leg of the 4x100 relay at West Virginia's state meet.
Back in the heady days of 2015, when a Donald Trump presidency seemed even to Republicans little more than a Steve Bannon fever dream, O'Rourke and I would run into each other in the Capitol and talk about punk.
At 1.1 million acres, the "Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness" is one of the largest and most popular backcountry destinations in the US and a longtime proving ground for adventurers. But now the region is facing the threat of sulfide-ore copper mining.