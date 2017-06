What do you do if someone asks for your nudes? Don't send a naked picture of you, send a naked mole rat instead! pic.twitter.com/zKvgT32KlD

PENILE SOLICITATION ADVISORY Canada Is Making PSAs To Keep Kids From Sending Dick Pics Because This Is Where We're At Now

It's a brave new world, guys. On top of asking youths to "just say no," we've got an entire hedonistic digital frontier to worry about.