LET THEM EAT... Trump Told The Chinese President About Bombing Syria Over 'The Most Beautiful Piece Of Chocolate Cake'

In an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, President Trump described the moment he told Chinese President Xi Jinping about his missile strike against Syria.